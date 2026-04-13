Trump deletes AI 'Jesus' photo after MAGA fury and 'blasphemy' storm

President Donald Trump has deleted a controversial post from Truth Social that appeared to depict him as Jesus Christ. The image drew backlash, including criticism from some Christian and MAGA supporters. A post on US President Donald Trump's Truth Social account depicts an AI-generated image of himself apparently as Jesus posted on April 12, 2026. (@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social)

The AI-generated image, posted shortly after Trump criticized Pope Leo XIV, showed him in flowing white robes with a glowing hand placed on the forehead of a sick man in a hospital bed. The scene resembled traditional depictions of Jesus performing a healing miracle. The dramatic scene included American flags, bald eagles, fighter jets, the Statue of Liberty, fireworks, and patriotic crowds.

Lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene called it “more than blasphemy… It’s an Antichrist spirit.”

She added, "On Orthodox Easter, President Trump attacked the Pope because the Pope is rightly against Trump’s war in Iran and then he posted this picture of himself as if he is replacing Jesus. This comes after last week’s post of his evil tirade on Easter and then threatening to kill an entire civilization. I completely denounce this and I’m praying against it!!!"

Conservative commentators like Michael Knowles and Megan Basham demanded he delete it and seek forgiveness.