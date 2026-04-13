MAGA supporters turn on Trump: 'God shall not be mocked' over Jesus healing image

President Donald Trump ignited fresh controversy on Sunday after sharing an AI-generated image that portrays him in a Christ-like pose, shortly following a sharp public attack on Pope Leo XIV. A post on U.S. President Donald Trump's Truth Social account depicts an AI-generated image of himself apparently as Jesus. (Truth Social/ Trump)

The image, posted on Truth Social, shows Trump in flowing robes as he appears to heal a sick patient with a glowing hand. He is surrounded by a medical worker and military personnel, echoing traditional depictions of Jesus performing miracles.

Trump's criticism of the Pope The post came minutes after Trump lashed out at the American-born Pope Leo XIV, who has repeatedly criticized US foreign policy, including military actions related to Iran and immigration enforcement.

In his Truth Social rant, Trump called the pontiff “WEAK on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy.”

“I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump said. “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country.”

Backlash from Christians and Conservatives The image triggered widespread condemnation online, even from many of Trump’s usual supporters.

Conservative commentator and women’s rights advocate Riley Gaines expressed disbelief: "Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he'd post this. Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this? Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well. 2) God shall not be mocked."

Megan Basham of The Daily Wire called it “outrageous blasphemy” and urged Trump to “take this down immediately and ask for forgiveness from the American people and then from God."

Social media users echoed the outrage.

One person commented, "This is not 'satire.' This is not 'harmless.' This is the normalization of blasphemy dressed as power. Donald Trump portraying himself as Jesus Christ is not bold move by "an idiot"... it is a test: how far can deception and blasphemy go before believers push back?"

Another added, "This is absolutely disgusting. Trump just posted himself as JESUS healing the sick."

A third user wrote, "This is not funny, and we should push back on it. I like leaving room for a sense of humor, but Donald Trump has crossed the line. Making jokes about Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, is disrespectful and offensive. Although Donald Trump has accomplished some great things, he is nowhere near on par with Jesus Christ, who is God. Jesus Christ is the greatest person in world history, bar none. Trump’s name doesn’t belong in the same sentence."