Donald Trump and Joe Rogan have awkward moment at UFC 327 after host called out POTUS on his show: Video

In the Wednesday episode of his show, he said that Trump might have started a war with Iran to distract Americans from Epstein files. During the episode, the guest Arsenio Hall agreed that the "misdirection" is the “story of American politics”. Rogan also referenced former President Bill Clinton who started "bombing some other countries" in context with the 1999 bombing of then-Yugoslavia to distract Americans from the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

After Joe Rogan’s comment on Donald Trump’s decision to go to war with Iran, the two shared an uncomfortable moment at UFC 327. Recently, Rogan who hosts UFC and a podcast, openly criticized the president about his intentions to go to war with Iran .

“Look, the Epstein files comes out , we go to war with Iran. It’s a good way to get people to stop talking about certain things,” commented Rogan. During his show, the host also commented on Trump’s age and how it has affected his way of making decisions.” “That’s spooky. That’s spooky. You’re making decisions for babies and children and the future of the world, and you’ve only got 10, maybe 10 years left on Earth if everything goes great,” Rogan said during his March 11 podcast.

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Reportedly, Rogan had also criticized the controversial decision to host a UFC decision at the white house.

The awkward encounter During UFC 327, the two men however encountered each other and shared a handshake. In the footage, as they stood close, Trump was seen gesturing towards Rogan’s chest and then whispered something in his ear.

The president then engaged in a conversation with UFC icon Daniel Cormier and afterwards approached Rogan again. The two engaged in a private sentence about something the details of which remain unclear. The encounter drew attention on social media and users commented their takes on the incident.

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A user wrote, ”Looked like President Trump was trying to check Joe Rogan for speaking out against MAGA at UFC 327.” another X user wrote, “MAGA on MAGA violence at its finest.”

No details about the conversation have been made public yet. However, the speculations that Rogan will reveal the details in his podcast are being floated.