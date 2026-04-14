How did conservatives respond to Trump’s ‘Jesus’ image amid feud with Pope? See reactions

A social media post by US President Donald Trump portraying himself as a Christ-like figure has sparked backlash: not from political opponents, but from within conservative circles, including some of his long-time allies. The post was deleted following backlash. (Donald Trump/ Truth Social)

Trump shared an AI-generated image on Truth Social showing himself in the likeness of Jesus Christ: depicted healing a man, surrounded by American flags and bald eagles. However, the post was deleted following backlash.

According to BBC, the now-deleted image showed Trump, wearing a white robe, with a glowing hand on the forehead of a sick man.

The post came shortly after Trump publicly criticized Pope Leo XIV over his stance on the Iran war and immigration. Speaking to reporters, Trump said he was “not a big fan” of the pope, accusing him of being “weak on crime” and ineffective on foreign policy.