‘Apologise for lies’: Trump slams NYT over Iran war coverage, insists Iran ‘obliterated’

US President Donald Trump on Monday launched a sharp attack on The New York Times, accusing it of spreading “fake news” about US-Iran war and misrepresenting recent developments. He insisted that Iran had been “totally obliterated” militarily. US President Donald Trump speaks with the media. (REUTERS)

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the newspaper’s coverage created a misleading impression that Iran was performing well or gaining ground.

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Trump's remarks on NYT “For those people that still read The Failing New York Times… you would think that Iran is actually winning, or at the very least, doing quite well,” he wrote.

Rejecting that narrative, Trump alleged the publication was deliberately distorting facts and demanded accountability.

“That’s not true, and The New York Times knows that it’s fake news,” he said, adding, “When does this corrupt media outlet apologise for their lies and horrible actions against me, my supporters, and our country itself? Have they no shame? Have they no sense of decency?”

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NYT on ‘Trump’s war weakening America' His remarks come after the New York Times editorial board criticised his handling of the Iran war, calling it reckless and warning that it risks pushing Washington toward a strategic setback.

The editorial argued that Trump bypassed congressional approval and allied support in launching the February 28 attack, failed to anticipate Iran’s likely response, and damaged US alliances and global standing.

It also pointed to Iran’s move to restrict traffic through the Strait of Hormuz as a predictable consequence, while condemning Trump’s war rhetoric as harmful to America’s moral authority.

Although acknowledging Iran’s internal repression and military losses, the editorial said these did not outweigh the broader strategic and humanitarian costs, including the deaths of at least 13 US service members.

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What is happening in the US-Iran war? Meanwhile, Trump said the US has begun a blockade of Iranian ports and coastal areas, prompting Tehran to threaten ports across the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. He had earlier vowed to shut down the Strait of Hormuz entirely.

Despite the escalation, Trump later signalled openness to talks, saying he had communicated with “the other side,” even as he warned that any Iranian warships approaching the blockade would be destroyed.

Ceasefire talks between the US and Iran ended without agreement on Sunday, raising uncertainty over what will happen when the current two-week truce expires on April 22. At the same time, Israeli forces intensified operations in southern Lebanon, clashing with Hezbollah fighters as the group launched rockets and drones toward northern Israel.