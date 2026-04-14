Trump refuses to apologise to Pope Leo XIV, calls him 'wrong' on US-Iran war

US President Donald Trump on Monday refused to apologize to Pope Leo XIV after criticizing the pontiff’s opposition to the war in Iran, while also attempting to explain a now-deleted social media post that depicted him as Jesus, saying he believed the image showed him as a doctor. News photographers wait for US President Donald Trump to walk out of the Oval Office to speak with reporters at the White House in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)

Trump was questioned about his remarks toward the US-born pope, as well as the post portraying him as a healer.

“There’s nothing to apologize for,” he said. He added of Pope Leo XIV: “Pope Leo said things that are wrong".

“He was very much against what I’m doing with regard to Iran, and you cannot have a nuclear Iran. Pope Leo would not be happy with the end result,” Trump said, adding, “I think he’s very weak on crime and other things so I’m not” going to apologize.

“He went public," the US president added. "I’m just responding to Pope Leo.”

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Why Trump refused to apologize to Pope Leo? The comments came after Pope Leo pushed back on Trump’s criticism a day earlier, saying the Vatican’s calls for peace and reconciliation are rooted in the Gospel and that he does not fear the Trump administration.

“To put my message on the same plane as what the president has attempted to do here, I think is not understanding what the message of the Gospel is,” Leo told The Associated Press aboard the papal plane en route to Algeria. “And I’m sorry to hear that, but I will continue on what I believe is the mission of the church in the world today.”

The exchange between the two influential figures has deepened tensions as the US war in Iran enters its seventh week.

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Pope's remarks on US-Iran war and Trump administration The first US-born pope also clarified that his broader appeal for peace, including criticism of the Iran war and other conflicts, was not directed personally at Trump or any individual.

“I’m not afraid of the Trump administration or of speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel, which is what the Church works for," Leo said, noting his perspective on foreign policy differs from that of elected leaders.

“I will continue to speak out strongly against war, seeking to promote peace, promoting dialogue and multilateralism among states to find solutions to problems,” he said.