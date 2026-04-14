Trump Jesus row: POTUS gives ‘Red Cross worker’ link in photo, social media say, ‘Dr. Trump’

The photo that Donald Trump posted, apparently depicting himself as Jesus, has sparked criticism from religious leaders. Amid that, Trump clarified the context of the photo on Monday, claiming that it depicted him as a doctor and not as Jesus. Donald Trump speaks to members of the media outside the Oval Office of the White House on April 13. (Bloomberg)

Trump claimed that the photo was a portrayal of himself as a doctor, and he intended to pay tribute to a Red Cross worker with it. Trump debunked the claim that it depicted him as Jesus calling it "fake news."

"It wasn't a depiction. I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor," Trump said. "And had to do with the Red Cross as a Red Cross worker, which we support, and only the fake news could come up with that one."

“How did they come up with that?” he added “It's supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better and make people a lot better.”

Trump made the comments as he spoke to the press after receiving a DoorDash order at the White House on Monday afternoon.