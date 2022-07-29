Expunge remarks by Sitharaman, Goyal on Sonia: Kharge to Naidu

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday wrote to House chairman Venkaiah Naidu, requesting him to expunge remarks of Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal on Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the House.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kharge also demanded an apology from the duo for violating the convention of speaking about members of the other House in Rajya Sabha.

As per Parliamentary practices and conventions, critical remarks should not be made on the other House or members of the other House, Kharge said in his letter.

The senior Congress leader said even the question of privilege cannot be raised directly in one house against members of the other House. In this regard, he added, a procedure has been laid down based on a report of Joint Sitting of Committees of Privileges of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha which was presented to both Houses on August 23, 1954 and later adopted by the Houses in December, 1954.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}