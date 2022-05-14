Ex-Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar's outburst in parting shot: ‘Good luck…’

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday dropped a big bombshell on the party as he announced his decision to quit on Facebook. His announcement came as the party's mega brainstorming conclave - 'Chintan Shivir' - entered the second day in Rajasthan. He was upset with the party over action against his alleged anti-party activities.

Congress leaders “sitting in Delhi ruined the party in Punjab”, the 68-year-old leader said, and blamed Ambika Soni’s statement on the “repercussions of having a Hindu chief minister in Punjab” for “the disastrous showing” of the party in the February-March state polls.

An attempt was also made “to present the Congress as the BSP (Mayawati's party) in the state”, the veteran said. “Don’t drift from your ideology,” he told Congress president Sonia Gandhi in an emotional outburst.

Among other leaders he targeted during his ‘Dil Ki Baat’ Facebook live message were Harish Chaudhary, former state in-charge Harish Rawat and Tariq Anwar.

Praising Rahul Gandhi, Jakhar called him “a good person”, and urged the 51-year-old to take the reins of the party in his hands and “distance yourself from chaploos log (sycophants)”. "Good luck and goodbye Congress," he winded up saying.

Shortly before going live on Facebook, he had removed all party references from his social media handles He removed the Congress mention from his Twitter bio, and also replaced the party flag as the background image of his Twitter account with the Tricolour.

The first reactions came in from Navjot Singh Sidhu: “The congress should not loose #sunilkjakhar …. Is an asset worth his weight in gold …. Any differences can be resolved on the table. (sic)”

Jakhar's announcement came as the Gandhis hold the Congress’s Chintan Shivir in Udaipur with an eye on 2024 polls. Hundreds of Congress members have gathered to attend the three-day conclave where the party is holding talks amid calls for revamp after a poll drubbing in the recent round of state elections.

