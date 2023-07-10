Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Jaishankar files his Rajya Sabha nomination papers

Jaishankar files his Rajya Sabha nomination papers

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 10, 2023 03:53 PM IST

In a tweet in Gujarati, External affairs minister S Jaishankar said he considers it his great fortune to have had the opportunity to represent Gujarat in the Rajya Sabha

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday filed his Rajya Sabha nomination papers at the Gujarat assembly in Gandhinagar in the presence of chief minister Bhupendra Patel and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief C R Paatil.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar filing his Rajya Sabha nomination papers. (Twitter)

In a tweet in Gujarati, he said he considers it his great fortune to have had the opportunity to represent Gujarat in the Rajya Sabha. “I am grateful to the people of Gujarat for giving me the opportunity to serve the motherland. With all your good wishes and blessings, I submitted my nomination for Rajya Sabha again today [Monday].”

The election for 10 Rajya Sabha seats (Goa, Gujarat, and West Bengal) is scheduled on July 24. The last date for filing nominations is July 13 and the deadline for withdrawal on July 17. Polling, if required, will be held on July 24.

The BJP is set to win three Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat uncontested. The Congress has decided against fielding any candidate due to a shortage of required lawmakers.

In the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections, the BJP won 156 of 182 seats. The Congress managed to win only 17 seats and Aam Aadmi Party five.

Out of 11 Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat, the BJP holds eight. The remaining seats are with Congress. The Rajya Sabha term of BJP’s Jaishankar, Jugalji Thakor, and Dinesh Anavadiya will expire on August 18. The BJP is yet to name the other two candidates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
external affairs minister gujarat assembly
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP