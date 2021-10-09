Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia
india news

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia

File photo: Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)
Updated on Oct 09, 2021 02:01 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will visit Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia during October 10-13 to take forward bilateral relations and boost cooperation in areas ranging from security to trade, the external affairs ministry said.

He will be in Kyrgyzstan during October 10-11. This will be his first visit to the country as external affairs minister, and he will meet the foreign minister and the president. Several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed during the visit.

During October 11-12, Jaishankar will be in Kazakhstan to attend the ministerial meeting of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Nur Sultan.

Kazakhstan is the current chair and initiator of the CICA forum. Jaishankar is also expected to hold talks with the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Kazakhstan and meet other top Kazakh leaders.

Jaishankar will be in Armenia during October 12-13. This will be the first visit by an Indian foreign minister to independent Armenia. Jaishankar will meet his Armenian counterpart, the prime minister and the president of the National Assembly.

The three-nation tour will be an opportunity to review bilateral relations with all the countries and share views on developments in the region, the ministry said.

The tour will also be a “continuation of our increased engagement with countries in our extended neighbourhood”, according to the ministry.

