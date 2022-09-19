Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Extortion case: Jacqueline Fernandez in Delhi Police office for questioning

Extortion case: Jacqueline Fernandez in Delhi Police office for questioning

india news
Updated on Sep 19, 2022 02:50 PM IST

Last Wednesday, actor Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned for over eight hours along with Pinki Irani, who allegedly introduced the actor to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez arrives to appear before the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police in connection with an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in New Delhi on Monday, (PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday arrived at the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EoW) for questioning in the 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

This is the second time that she has been summoned for questioning by Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case. Earlier, there were reports that Fernandez has been asked to join the probe at 11am at the office on Mandir Marg.

Last Wednesday, Fernandez was questioned for over eight hours along with Pinki Irani, who allegedly introduced the actor to Chandrashekhar.

The investigation had revealed that Chandrashekhar had offered a motorcycle to Fernandez's agent Prashant on his birthday but he declined to take it. However, Chandrashekhar left the two-wheeler and its keys at Prashant's place, police had said earlier, adding the vehicle was seized.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate had filed a charge sheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.

According to the ED, Fernandez and another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
jacqueline fernandez enforcement directorate delhi police extortion racket
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP