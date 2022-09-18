Home / India News / Actor Jacqueline Fernandez again summoned by Delhi Police in 200-crore scam

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez again summoned by Delhi Police in 200-crore scam

india news
Updated on Sep 18, 2022 08:40 PM IST

Jacqueline Fernandez had joined the investigation on Wednesday after being issued a third summons and was questioned for nearly eight hours in the extortion case.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez.(ANI file)
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez.(ANI file)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar

The Delhi Police has summoned Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez for questioning before the Economic Offenses Wing at 11 am on Monday in the 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline had joined the investigation on Wednesday after being issued a third summons and was questioned for nearly eight hours in the extortion case. She was accompanied by Pinky Irani, who was tasked to introduce Jacqueline to the conman and was allegedly paid in crores of rupees for the job.

The Delhi Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are separately probing the alleged fraud pulled off by Chandrashekhar from inside Rohini jail. While the police’s economic offences wing is probing allegations of fraud and corruption inside jail, the ED is investigating money laundering charges.

On Thursday, The Delhi Police also said they have seized a Ducati Scrambler bike from a man named Prashant, who works as Fernandez’s manager.

“Chandrashekhar had gifted Prashant the bike on his birthday. Prashant said he had refused to take it but Chandrashekhar left the bike keys with him. The purpose was to get close to Jacqueline Fernandez. Still, as per his statement, he did not help Sukesh Chandrashekhar much. He said he never rode the bike. It remained parked and he asked Chandrashekhar to take it back. We have seized the bike today,” said Ravinder Yadav, special commissioner of police (crime).

Special Commissioner of Police (EOW) Ravindra Yadav told news agency ANI that Sukesh would try to influence the Bollywood actresses as he was having a huge wealth of properties which he acquired through extortion.

Last week, Delhi Police sleuths had called three persons for questioning: Nora Fatehi, her brother-in-law Mehboob aka Bobby Khan and Pinky Irani.

Irani is a person who approached Fatehi for gifts on the direction of Chandrashekhar. She was called to participate in an event at the studio in Chennai owned by Chandrashekar's wife Lena Maria, last year.

In the event, Fatehi was offered a BMW car and a participation fee in the event. Fatehi, during questioning, said she refused to take that gift, however, she told that they should give it to her brother-in-law Mehboob alias Bobby.

Mehboob, who is a native of Morocco, mostly lives in Mumbai and works in the Bollywood industry. He had also directed the movie "Leela ek Paheli" in which Sunny Leone played a lead role.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
jacqueline fernandez delhi police
jacqueline fernandez delhi police

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out