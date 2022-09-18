Actor Jacqueline Fernandez again summoned by Delhi Police in 200-crore scam

The Delhi Police has summoned Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez for questioning before the Economic Offenses Wing at 11 am on Monday in the ₹200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline had joined the investigation on Wednesday after being issued a third summons and was questioned for nearly eight hours in the extortion case. She was accompanied by Pinky Irani, who was tasked to introduce Jacqueline to the conman and was allegedly paid in crores of rupees for the job.

The Delhi Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are separately probing the alleged fraud pulled off by Chandrashekhar from inside Rohini jail. While the police’s economic offences wing is probing allegations of fraud and corruption inside jail, the ED is investigating money laundering charges.

On Thursday, The Delhi Police also said they have seized a Ducati Scrambler bike from a man named Prashant, who works as Fernandez’s manager.

“Chandrashekhar had gifted Prashant the bike on his birthday. Prashant said he had refused to take it but Chandrashekhar left the bike keys with him. The purpose was to get close to Jacqueline Fernandez. Still, as per his statement, he did not help Sukesh Chandrashekhar much. He said he never rode the bike. It remained parked and he asked Chandrashekhar to take it back. We have seized the bike today,” said Ravinder Yadav, special commissioner of police (crime).

Special Commissioner of Police (EOW) Ravindra Yadav told news agency ANI that Sukesh would try to influence the Bollywood actresses as he was having a huge wealth of properties which he acquired through extortion.

Last week, Delhi Police sleuths had called three persons for questioning: Nora Fatehi, her brother-in-law Mehboob aka Bobby Khan and Pinky Irani.

Irani is a person who approached Fatehi for gifts on the direction of Chandrashekhar. She was called to participate in an event at the studio in Chennai owned by Chandrashekar's wife Lena Maria, last year.

In the event, Fatehi was offered a BMW car and a participation fee in the event. Fatehi, during questioning, said she refused to take that gift, however, she told that they should give it to her brother-in-law Mehboob alias Bobby.

Mehboob, who is a native of Morocco, mostly lives in Mumbai and works in the Bollywood industry. He had also directed the movie "Leela ek Paheli" in which Sunny Leone played a lead role.

