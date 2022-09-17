Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jacqueline Fernandez was warned by co-stars about Sukesh Chandrashekhar, but she wanted to marry him, says report

Jacqueline Fernandez was warned by co-stars about Sukesh Chandrashekhar, but she wanted to marry him, says report

bollywood
Published on Sep 17, 2022 02:14 PM IST

Reports suggest that even though Jacqueline Fernandez was warned by some of her Bollywood co-stars about conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the actor wanted to marry him.

Jacqueline Fernandez was recently questioned by Delhi Police's EOW in connection with an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
Jacqueline Fernandez was recently questioned by Delhi Police's EOW in connection with an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

According to officials from the team probing the 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Jacqueline Fernandez, the actor was warned by some of her Bollywood colleagues about Sukesh, but she paid no heed to them. As per reports, Jacqueline was even planning to marry Sukesh. Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez overlooked Sukesh's criminal past for 'lure of money': ED

On Wednesday, the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police had grilled Jacqueline for eight hours at its office in connection with the case. On Thursday, actor Nora Fatehi was questioned in connection with the same case. The Enforcement Directorate has named Jacqueline as an accused in its chargesheet in the case, claiming she received gifts and monetary benefits from the money Sukesh acquired by illegal methods.

According to a Free Press Journal report, a senior official with the EOW that questioned Jacqueline, said, “She was advised by her co-stars to be wary of Sukesh but she continued meeting him and accepting expensive gifts like cars and pedigree pets.”

Special Commissioner of Police (EOW) Ravindra Yadav told ANI that Sukesh would try to influence the Bollywood actor as he had a huge wealth of properties which he acquired through extortion. The EOW has also recovered a super bike, Ducati, costing around 8 lakh from Prashant, Jacqueline's manager. This bike was gifted by Sukesh to Prashant.

As per an ANI report, Jaqueline was so convinced and influenced by Chandrashekhar that she would call him ‘man of her dreams’ and was thinking of marrying him.

Nora, on the other hand, never met Chandrashekhar. She had talked with him through Whatsapp, twice, said the report. While speaking to ANI, Ravinder Yadav said, “There is more trouble for Jaqueline as she did not cut ties with Sukesh even after knowing his criminal antecedents. But Nora did disconnect herself once she suspected that something is fishy.”

(With ANI inputs)

Get all the updates on Bollywood Moviesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsfrom Bollywood at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jacqueline fernandez
jacqueline fernandez

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out