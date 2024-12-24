Ex-Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla appointed new Manipur governor

Former Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was on Tuesday appointed as the new Manipur governor, PTI quoted a Rashtrapati Bhavan order.



Ex-Army chief Vijay Kumar Singh has been appointed as the new Mizoram governor. Kerala's governor Arif Mohammed Khan is the new Bihar governor.



Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has been appointed Odisha Governor, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.



This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

Former Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla is now Manipur governor(@ViharWikipedia/ Twitter)