Gen VK Singh won't contest Lok Sabha election: ‘Difficult but thoughtful decision’

Union minister Gen VK Singh on Sunday announced that he would not contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The decision was difficult but a thoughtful one, he said in an X post and said he wanted to take his energy and time in new directions where he could serve his country in a different way. Gen VK Singh represented the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency for two consecutive terms. "I have dedicated my entire life to the service of this nation as a soldier. For the last 10 years, I have worked tirelessly to fulfill the dream of making Ghaziabad a world-class city. In this journey, I am grateful for the trust and love that I have received from the people of the country and Ghaziabad as well as from the members of the BJP. This emotional bond is priceless to me," Gen VK Singh wrote. VK Singh won't contest Lok Sabha election: ‘Difficult but thoughtful decision’

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"With these feelings, I have made a difficult, but thoughtful decision. I will not contest the 2024 elections. This decision was not easy for me, but I have taken it from the bottom of my heart. I want to take my energy and time in new directions, where I can serve my country in a different way. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being your companions on this journey. Your love, support and faith have always inspired me. Going forward, I will continue my service towards the country and all the citizens, just in a new form," he added.

Before VK Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Jayant Sinha bowed out of the electoral contest.

General VK Singh (retd) took charge as the minister of state civil aviation in 2021. He is also the minister of state for the transport ministry since 2019. In the first term of the Modi government, he served as the minister of state for external affairs. He was the 23rd chief of the Army Staff and after his retirement joined the BJP in 2014.