Eye on hosting 2036 Olympics, Gujarat plans mega sports complex

The Gujarat government is in the process of building a large sports complex in Ahmedabad, keeping in mind the possibility of India hosting the first ever Summer Olympic Games in 2036.

This was indicated by advocate general Kamal Trivedi who appeared for the Gujarat government in response to a petition by a construction company that has challenged the tendering process of building the proposed sports complex at Naranpura in Ahmedabad.

The state government told the court it wants to build an international level sports complex and all these preparations were part of the 2036 Olympics. The Gujarat government has begun engaging with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for hosting the 2036 Summer Olympic Games in Ahmedabad and the committee members are scheduled to visit the complex in 2025.

The petitioner did not have prior experience in building a sports complex hence its bid was rejected, the government said in its argument before the Gujarat high court.

“Building a sports complex requires experience as per competitive and international standards which this company does not have,” Trivedi told the court.

The upcoming sports complex called Naranpura Sports Complex is being built at a projected cost of ₹500 crore. Four construction companies have participated in the process to bag the tender.

In November 2021, the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) had said in a media statement that it has “initiated the next phase of activities to start a dialogue with the IOC for the candidature of Ahmedabad as a host city for a future edition of Summer Olympics” after assessing the infrastructure requirements.

“Hosting the games is an opportunity for Ahmedabad to become a global sporting as well as tourist destination and will give an opportunity to showcase its culture and heritage worldwide,” the November release read.