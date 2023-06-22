Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GE Aerospace, HAL to co-produce F414 engines for fighter jets. 5 things to know

ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Jun 22, 2023 03:49 PM IST

The effort is part of the Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft Mk2 program, according to the press release by General Electric Aeropace.

General Electric (GE) Aerospace announced on Thursday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to co-produce “F414 engines” in India, a development that came on the sidelines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing state visit to the United States.

The F414 provides unrestricted engine performance with rapid throttle response and no throttle restrictions, ensuring power is readily available when needed.(GE Aerospace official website)

In a press release, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GE Aerospace said, “We are proud to play a role in advancing President Biden and Prime Minister Modi’s vision of closer coordination between the two nations. Our F414 engines are unmatched and will offer important economic and national security benefits for both countries as we help our customers produce the highest quality engines to meet the needs of their military fleet.”

The company will continue to work with the US government to obtain the necessary export authorisation for this. The effort is part of the Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft Mk2 program, as stated in the press release.

5 things about F414 engines

  • GE's F414 engines utilise advanced technologies to enhance engine performance, durability, and reduce Life Cycle Cost (LCC) for next-generation combat aircraft.
  • The F414 provides unrestricted engine performance with rapid throttle response and no throttle restrictions, ensuring power is readily available when needed.
  • The engine offers good afterburner light and stability, enabling additional thrust to be quickly accessed when required.
  • The F414 is designed to maximize time-on-wing, simplify maintenance, and keep Life Cycle Costs low.
  • The engine's six-module design makes it reliable, easy to maintain, and allows for interchangeability and with no scheduled overhauls and on-condition maintenance, the F414 maximizes engine availability.

Engine specifications

F414-GE-400; F414G; F414-INS6English systemSI units
Thrust class22,000lb98kN
Length154 in391 cm
Air flow170 lb/sec77.1kg/sec
Maximum diameter35 in89 cm
Inlet diameter31 in79 cm
Pressure ratio30:130:1
Thrust-to-weight class9:19:1
