‘Factually incorrect, without basis’: Delhi Jal Board CEO dismisses Arvind Kejriwal's ‘poison in Yamuna’ claim

Amid a growing war of words over Yamuna's water quality, Delhi Jal Board CEO Shilpa Shinde on Monday denied Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal's claim that the Haryana government had released “poison” into the river. National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal address a Jansabha at Palam Assembly in New Delhi on Monday. (HT Photo)

Calling the allegations “factually incorrect, without basis, and misleading,” Shilpa Shinde, in a letter to Delhi chief secretary Dharmendra, underscored the potential harm such claims could pose to interstate relations and public confidence.

Earlier in the day, Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP-led Haryana government of polluting the raw water supply to Delhi, comparing it to “biological warfare” and warning it could result in mass casualties in the capital.

Delhi chief minister Atishi, in an earlier press conference, accused Haryana of deliberately discharging industrial waste into the Yamuna.

Shinde's letter clarified that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) routinely monitors water quality and adapts its treatment processes as needed.

“During winter, ammonia levels in the Yamuna naturally increase due to reduced flow and the mixing of untreated sewage or industrial waste upstream. DJB's water treatment plants are designed to handle ammonia levels up to 1 ppm and even higher concentrations, such as 6.5 ppm at present, through dilution with water from the Carrier Lined Channel and Delhi Sub-Branch,” the letter said.

Shinde pointed out that the lower water flow in winter amplifies the effect of untreated sewage upstream. However, she said that the Haryana government has begun addressing the problem, including the installation of pipelines to adhere to the National Green Tribunal's directives.

The DJB CEO requested the chief secretary to refer the issue to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, emphasising that such “fear-mongering statements” would not only mislead Delhi residents but also damage relations with Haryana, an important upstream state.

The chief secretary has forwarded Shinde's note to the lieutenant governor, drawing attention to its impact on interstate relations.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini also refuted Kejriwal's allegations, asserting that the AAP government tends to shift blame for its own failures onto others.

The cleanliness and water quality of the Yamuna have emerged as a contentious issue in the politically charged atmosphere leading up to the February 5 Assembly elections in Delhi.

With PTI inputs