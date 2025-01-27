AAP, BJP squabble over ammonia levels in Yamuna’s water

Delhi chief minister Atishi on Monday said that the supply of water in parts of the Capital may be affected by a spike in ammonia levels in the Yamuna, accusing neighbouring Haryana of “intentionally” dumping industrial waste into the river. Delhi CM Atishi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal too hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana, claiming that it was “poisoning” Delhi’s water.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini dismissed the claims, and accused the AAP government in Delhi of failing to ensure proper water distribution.

The Yamuna and its associated canals provide around 60% of Delhi’s potable water, according to official estimates.

On Monday, Atishi at a press conference said that the BJP was “deliberately disrupting” Delhi’s water supply.

“The bewildered BJP is resorting to tactics, such as stopping the water supply. Haryana is intentionally draining industrial waste into the Yamuna to harm the people of Delhi and influence the election outcome unfairly,” she said, adding that ammonia levels have reached 7.2 parts per million (ppm) — much higher than the water treatment plants’ capacity of 1ppm.

Separately, Kejriwal posted on X: “BJP people in Haryana are mixing poison in the water and sending it to Delhi. If people in Delhi drink this water, many will die. Can anything be more disgusting than this?”

Atishi and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann lodged complaints with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the Haryana government, citing “irrational rise of ammonia levels in Yamuna water flowing into Delhi”. ECI said it has “directed the Haryana government to immediately provide factual report on the matter tomorrow by 12 noon”.

In a sharp rebuttal, Haryana CM Saini accused Kejriwal of “making baseless allegations”.

“It is Kejriwal’s habit to allege and then run away... He has not been able to manage the distribution of water in a decade… He should work instead of making allegations,” Saini said.

Separately, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chief executive officer, referring to Kejriwal’s allegations, stated that while the ammonia levels in the Yamuna have risen, the allegations of poisoning are “factually incorrect” and may lead to “fear mongering among Delhi residents”.

The AAP in a statement said DJB’s response proves that its claims of rising ammonia levels are “undeniable”, calling it “water terrorism”.