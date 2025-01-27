2,100 for women, Yamuna cleansing: Key promises in AAP's Delhi poll manifesto ‘Kejriwal ki guarantee’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its manifesto for the high-stakes Delhi assembly election on Monday, featuring 15 “Kejriwal ki guarantee”, which includes promises made by the party during its poll campaign. New Delhi: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, with Delhi CM Atishi and former MLA Manish Sisodia, releases the party's manifesto featuring 15 guarantees ahead of the Delhi Assembly poll in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.(PTI)

Announcing the party's manifesto, former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP for “copying” his party's naming nomenclature. During the poll campaign, the saffron party workers often use the term “Modi ki guarantee” to disseminate promises made in its “Sankalp Patra”.

Key promises in AAP manifesto

“Robust” job creation for Delhi residents.

A monthly financial support of ₹ 2,100 for women under the Mahila Samman Yojana.

2,100 for women under the Mahila Samman Yojana. Free healthcare facilities for Delhi's senior citizens under Sanjeevani Yojana.

To waive “hiked” water bills for Delhi residents.

Round-the-clock supply of clean drinking water to every household in Delhi.

A commitment to clean the polluted Yamuna River and make Delhi’s roads “world-class”.

Scholarships for SC/ST category students to study abroad under the Babasaheb Ambedkar Scholarship Yojana.

Free bus rides for male school and college students.

A 50% discount on Delhi metro fares for school and college students.

Monthly financial aid of ₹ 18,000 to priests and Gurudwara Granthis.

18,000 to priests and Gurudwara Granthis. An extension of free electricity and water benefits to tenants.

To improve Delhi’s sewage system.

Issuing ration cards to those left out of the public distribution system.

Financial support to auto and cab drivers, including ₹ 1 lakh for their daughters' weddings and ₹ 10 lakh insurance coverage.

1 lakh for their daughters' weddings and 10 lakh insurance coverage. Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will also receive funds to hire security guards and address local safety concerns.

Existing schemes to continue

Arvind Kejriwal said his party “coined the term ‘guarantee’ first in the country”. "After us, the BJP stole it, but the difference is, we fulfil our guarantees, and they do not,” Kejriwal said.

“They (BJP) call their promises 'Sankalp Patra', or something else, and everyone knows their promises are fake. PM Modi (in 2014) had promised to give ₹15 lakh. During an interview, after a few years, Amit Shah said it was all 'chunav jumla'. Whatever the BJP, Congress and other parties announce during elections are just 'chunavi jumla',” the AAP chief added.

Kejriwal assured that the existing welfare schemes of the Delhi government would continue if the party succeeded in securing a hat-trick win in the assembly election. These include free electricity, free water, free education, a scheme for free pilgrimage for senior citizens, free bus travel for women and free treatment at Mohalla Clinics.

The AAP chief claimed that these schemes are providing benefits worth approximately “ ₹25,000 per month” to each Delhi resident.

"The BJP has already made it clear that they will stop all these schemes if they come to power. I want to ask the people of Delhi -- will you be able to bear the cost if the BJP stops these benefits?” he asked.

(With PTI inputs)