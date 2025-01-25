Delhi poll: In third manifesto, BJP promises insurance cover for gig workers, clean Yamuna in 3 years

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the third part of its manifesto for the February 5 Delhi assembly elections, promising ownership rights in 1,700 unauthorised colonies and cleaning Yamuna in three years if voted to power. Union home minister Amit Shah speaks during a press conference to release the third part of BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for Delhi assembly election.(ANI/X)

“BJP will form welfare board for gig workers, provide ₹10 lakh insurance, ₹5 lakh accident cover,” Union home minister Amit Shah announced at the press conference held to launch the party's ‘Sankalp Patra’.

The minister promised that the BJP would give full ownership rights, including buying, selling and construction in 1,700 unauthorised colonies.

“BJP will implement Ayushman Bharat scheme in first Cabinet meeting if it comes to power in Delhi. After coming to power in Delhi, BJP will clean Yamuna in 3 years,” Shah was quoted by PTI as saying.

“Every poor woman will be given a financial aid of ₹2500 every month... Every pregnant woman will be given financial aid of ₹21000 and 6 nutrition kits. LPG cylinders will be provided at ₹500 and additionally, every household will be given one free cylinder each on Holi and Diwali.

Free treatment of up to ₹5 lakh under the Ayushman Scheme will be implemented in the first cabinet itself. An additional ₹5 lakh worth of free treatment will be provided by the Delhi government, which makes it a total of ₹10 lakh,” Shah added.

‘Biggest poll issue is to get rid of liars and betrayers’: Shah

Union home minister Shah hit out at Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a “liar”.

“Arvind Kejriwal is running a government in Delhi which does not fulfil its promises and then again he comes forward with a heap of lies and an innocent face. In my political career, I have never seen such a liar. I have no problem with using such harsh words because I am convinced,” the home minister said.

“People of Delhi ask me, are operations and x-rays being conducted in Mohalla clinics? Are specialist doctors available at Mohalla clinics? You (Arvind Kejriwal) said you would double the number of beds in hospitals. What happened to that promise? In mohalla clinics also, they are doing fake tests and doing some sort of scams,” he added.

