Fadnavis' ‘will fail’ jibe at Congress' plan of ‘guarantee card’ in Maharashtra

ByHT News Desk
Oct 31, 2024 03:29 PM IST

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis asked Rahul Gandhi why his party's guarantees were not implemented in Telangana and Himachal Pradesh.

Maharashtra Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that Rahul Gandhi's plans to unveil a “guarantee card” for the upcoming state assembly elections will “fail” as it will not help the party win the polls.

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday.(PTI)
Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday.(PTI)

Rahul Gandhi's guarantee card did not help Congress retain power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. He should also explain why the guarantee card is not implemented in Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, as promised. It will fail here too,” ANI quoted Fadnavis as saying.

State Congress leaders said Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge will release “guarantee card” of promises to voters in Maharashtra at a joint MVA rally on Thursday.

Also read | Maharashtra polls: BJP will not campaign for Nawab Malik, says Devendra Fadnavis

“We are thinking that a Congress Guarantee Card should be given to the public before elections," said Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Vijay Wadettiwar on Sunday.

Fadnavis on rebels, defections

The BJP leader said chief minister Eknath Shinde and his counterpart Ajit Pawar held a meeting at the latter's residence to deliberate on the issue of rebel candidates.

Fadnavis also promised to discuss the issue with rebel candidates and listen to their grievances.

“We have resolved all the issues, and you will see many rebels withdrawing their nominations by November 4. Nominations filed by the Mahayuti' candidates have cleared the scrutiny phase. We will start our campaign with full vigour from November 5,” added Fadnavis.

Also read | Maharashtra polls: MVA, Mahayuti to rein in rebels who filed nominations against official candidates

Former Congress leader and former LoP in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Ravi Raja joined the BJP in the presence of Fadnavis on Thursday.

The deputy chief minister hinted that more Congress leaders might join his party before the assembly elections.

“Along with Ravi Raja, multiple Congress leaders are coming into our contact and wish to join the BJP. Soon, they will leave Congress and join the BJP. Don't ask me the names, but Congress leaders will come with us in the coming days,” Fadnavis added.

(With ANI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
