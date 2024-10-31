Maharashtra polls: BJP will not campaign for Nawab Malik, says Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis reaffirmed on Thursday that his party would not support Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik in the upcoming Assembly polls, categorically stating that Malik would have no place in the government should the ruling alliance return to power. Devendra Fadnavis reaffirmed on Thursday that his party would not support Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik in the upcoming Assembly polls. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking at the BJP's Nariman Point office during a press conference announcing the induction of Congress leader Ravi Raja into the party, Fadnavis also revealed ongoing efforts to secure support for Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's son, Amit Thackeray, in Mahim.

"In the meeting of the leaders from three parties, we have worked out a formula to settle the issue of cross nomination by two allies in a few constituencies", Fadnavis said. "The rebels have been persuaded to withdraw their nominations. We have been speaking to Gopal Shetty too to convince him to withdraw the nomination. He is a true party worker and I am sure he will be convinced".

Regarding Amit Thackeray's candidacy in Mahim, Fadnavis expressed optimism about reaching a consensus within the ruling alliance. "Our endeavour would be to ensure Amit Thackeray in Mahim and the talks within the ruling alliance are underway. We are sure that an amicable decision would be taken", he stated.

When questioned about the Ajit Pawar-led NCP's decision to field Nawab Malik from Mankhurd-Shivajinagar despite BJP's opposition, Fadnavis maintained his party's firm stance. "We have already clarified our position on him. We would not campaign for him at any cost. We will campaign for Shiv Sena candidate in Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar. There is no question of Malik being part of the government formed by Mahayuti after the election", he emphasised.

In response to Raj Thackeray's suggestion that Fadnavis would become Maharashtra's next chief minister, he replied diplomatically, "I am thankful to him, but the next CM will be that of Mahayuti and not of the BJP".

The press conference also marked the formal induction of Ravi Raja, a five-term corporator in the Mumbai civic body, into the BJP. Raja, who departed from Congress after being denied an Assembly ticket from Sion-Koliwada, was immediately appointed as the party's vice president.

"I served the party for 44 years, but Congress failed to utilise my experience and knowledge for the good of the party", Raja said of his former political home. "I have joined the BJP without any precondition and I assure to work for it day and night. I have no doubt that Mahayuti will come back to the power in the state".