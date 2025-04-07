Fake ‘cardiologist’ arrested after allegedly killing 7 in Madhya Pradesh

A fake doctor operating under the alias of British cardiologist John Camm was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj after he allegedly killed at least seven people in Madhya Pradesh on whom he had performed illicit heart surgeries. A fake cardiologist was arrested after he allegedly killed 7 people in a hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh(Representative image/Pixabay)

The incident occurred in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, at a Christian missionary hospital, where the man, whose real name is Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, was employed under a false identity.

Police superintendent of Damoh, Shrut Kirti Somavanshi, confirmed to news agency ANI, "Accused doctor Narendra John Camm has been arrested from Prayagraj (UP) by our team. He is being brought to Damoh."

The police had registered an FIR against Yadav for cheating and forgery, as well as a separate case for negligence. A probe into the alleged murders is being conducted by the district collector as well as the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

NHRC launches probe into alleged murders

Yadav, under the guise of Dr John Camm, had joined the Mission Hospital in Damoh in January, and within one and a half months of working there, seven people were reported dead.

Deepak Tiwari, an advocate and district president of the child welfare committee, stated that Yadav had conducted dozens of surgeries, and the actual count of deaths under his care was likely to be higher.

Tiwari had filed a complaint regarding murders taking place under Yadav's care earlier this year, after relatives of a patient told him that the doctor was fake and that he did not have any proper documents or credentials.

A team of NHRC officials, led by member Priyank Kanoongo, arrived in Damoh on April 7 to investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable.

Priyanka Kanoongo said, as quoted by ANI, “We got a complaint that a fake doctor has performed surgery on patients in the missionary hospital. We were also told that the missionary hospital is also involved with the Ayushman Bharat scheme and taking money from the government for it. This is a serious complaint; we have taken cognisance of the matter, and an investigation is currently going on.”