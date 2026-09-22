The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested one of the three accused in the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl near the city's Kalkaji Mandir. The accused, identified as Asif, was reportedly arrested after a brief exchange of fire with cops.
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According to news agency PTI, Asif was arrested after a police encounter in southeast Delhi, following which the crime and FSL teams were called to the spot for further proceedings.
Asif is one of the three men who allegedly posed as cops, threatened the minor girl and her friend, and gang-raped her.
What happened?
As stated in an earlier HT report, the girl went to sit at the Astha Kunj park with her friend after visiting the Kalkaji temple on Monday evening. This is when the three accused, aged between 25 and 30, approached them, claiming to be policemen.
The boy was held by one of the accused while the other two raped the girl. They left the park after threatening the teenagers with arrest.
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A case was later registered under the sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and BNS based on the minor's statement.
How cops caught the accused
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A case was later registered under the sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and BNS based on the minor's statement.
How cops caught the accused
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One of the accused in the alleged gang-rape case near Delhi's Kalkaji Temple was arrested following a brief exchange of fire with the police. According to news agency PTI, the accused, Asif, allegedly fired three rounds at the police team when they tried to intercept him near DM Office Road in Amar Colony.
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Home/India News/Fake cop behind Delhi teen's rape near Kalkaji Mandir arrested after encounter
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