Fake cop behind Delhi teen's rape near Kalkaji Mandir arrested after encounter

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested one of the three accused in the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl near the city's Kalkaji Mandir. The accused, identified as Asif, was reportedly arrested after a brief exchange of fire with cops.

The accused was arrested after a police encounter in southeast Delhi, following which the crime and FSL teams were called to the spot (HT/File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to news agency PTI, Asif was arrested after a police encounter in southeast Delhi, following which the crime and FSL teams were called to the spot for further proceedings.

Asif is one of the three men who allegedly posed as cops, threatened the minor girl and her friend, and gang-raped her.

What happened?

As stated in an earlier HT report, the girl went to sit at the Astha Kunj park with her friend after visiting the Kalkaji temple on Monday evening. This is when the three accused, aged between 25 and 30, approached them, claiming to be policemen.

The boy was held by one of the accused while the other two raped the girl. They left the park after threatening the teenagers with arrest.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A case was later registered under the sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and BNS based on the minor's statement. How cops caught the accused {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case was later registered under the sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and BNS based on the minor's statement. How cops caught the accused {{/usCountry}}

Read More

One of the accused in the alleged gang-rape case near Delhi's Kalkaji Temple was arrested following a brief exchange of fire with the police. According to news agency PTI, the accused, Asif, allegedly fired three rounds at the police team when they tried to intercept him near DM Office Road in Amar Colony.

Also Read: Went to see ‘friend’, gang-raped, stabbed over 6 times: Teen found dead in Delhi

One bullet hit the bullet-proof jacket of head constable Rajesh. In self-defence, the head constable fired two rounds, one of which hit Asif in his right leg, the report added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused was moved to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment and forensic teams were called to the encounter site.

While Asif is in police custody, efforts are underway to arrest the other two accused. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}