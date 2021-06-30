Fake officers planted to manipulate Bengal polls, alleges BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that fake officers were planted in the election process to manipulate the March-April assembly polls.

“It is not just Debanjan Deb. There are more like him who move around in vehicles fitted (with) beacons and (government) logos. I have a doubt that such fake officers were introduced in the election process, and they manipulated the polling and counting. I have also heard that Deb was once the convener of the (ruling) TMC (Trinamool Congress)’s IT (information technology) cell in south Kolkata. He was involved both with the government and with the party. Senior TMC leaders knew everything about him and that is why he was able to continue the racket for so long,” said Ghosh.

Deb, who is accused of masquerading as a bureaucrat, has been arrested for allegedly organising fake Covid-19 vaccination camps in Kolkata. He has been seen in photos with many TMC leaders. TMC leaders have maintained it is impossible to check the credentials of everyone in public programmes where photos are being clicked.

The TMC rubbished Ghosh’s allegations. “Ghosh seems to know many things about these imposters. He could have lodged a complaint before the elections. I will urge the Kolkata Police to make him a party to the case relating to the fake vaccination racket so that more details could be retrieved. The BJP is trying to find an excuse and hide its face after the humiliating defeat in the assembly polls. But there is a limit even to wild allegations,” said TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.

Election Commission officials in Kolkata refused to comment on Ghosh’s charges.

The BJP set a target to win more than 200 assembly seats in the assembly polls but could manage only 77. The TMC returned to power for the third time by winning 213 seats out of the 292 for which the polls were held.