‘Harassed by seniors, raped by cops’: 5 big claims in Maharashtra doctor's suicide case

A wave of horrific claims has surfaced after a 28-year-old woman doctor working at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Satara district, died, allegedly by suicide, late Thursday night in a hotel room. Police found a note written on her palm accusing two cops of rape and mental harassment over the past five months. Students stage a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a Kolkata based trainee doctor. (PTI file photo)

Soon after the incident came to light, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to the Satara Police and instructed the officers mentioned in the note, be suspended immediately.

“We have registered a case, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. We are also investigating the allegations mentioned in the suicide note on the victim's hand,” news agency PTI quoted the Satara Police as saying.

Rape, mental harassment In her note, the doctor claimed that sub-inspector Gopal Badane had raped and sexually harassed her on multiple occasions.

The note also accused another officer, Prashant Bankar, of subjecting her to mental harassment. Maharashtra Women’s Commission chief Rupali Chakankar said, "We have taken cognisance of the matter and ordered Satara Police to take strict action against the accused.”

Pressure to alter postmortem report Relatives alleged that medical officials, including the doctor, faced pressure to falsify postmortem reports, said PTI report. The victim’s cousin also told news agency ANI, "There was a lot of police and political pressure on her to make wrong mortem reports. She tried to complain about it. My sister should get justice."

Workplace harassment Her aunts said the doctor had confided in them regarding the pressure she was facing at the workplace.

One aunt said, “She was bright and ambitious. We raised her since childhood and supported her education. She was under pressure at work and that is why she took this extreme step. The culprits must be punished.” Another aunt added, “Just two days ago, she mentioned being harassed by seniors at work.”

Accused cops suspended Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi said a case has been registered against Badane and Bankar under charges of rape and abetment to suicide. The accused sub-inspector has been suspended, and police teams are trying to locate both accused.

“A thorough probe and stringent action will be taken,” Doshi told reporters. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, spoke to the Satara SP and ordered immediate suspension of the officers named in the note.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)