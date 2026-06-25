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Familial, financial tensions spurred triple murder: Police

A Bengaluru software engineer, Shwetha, was arrested for killing her family, spurred by tensions over her relationship and financial issues, police say.

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 07:52 am IST
By Coovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
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Questioning of the 25-year-old software engineer, who has been arrested on charges of killing three members of her family in Bengaluru, has revealed a history of familial tensions over her relationship with her boyfriend —co-accused in the case — and other lifestyle choices, police officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

Familial, financial tensions spurred triple murder: Police

The accused, Shwetha, was taken into custody near Puducherry railway station on Tuesday, while Kenneth, her partner, remains absconding. Police alleged that the pair carried out the murders inside the family’s apartment at Sai Green Homes in Dominic Layout, Seegehalli, on Monday night before fleeing.

“We are collecting all evidence and verifying every aspect before drawing final conclusions,” said KR Puram police inspector N Sathish.

“Preliminary investigation suggests there were repeated disagreements between the accused and her parents regarding her personal life and relationship. The motive behind the murder is mother Muthulakshmi always strongly opposing her relationship with her boyfriend Kenneth. She also abused Shwetha for availing a huge sum in loans from various banks,” added Sathish.

Police said both accused are engineering graduates employed by private firms and were living together in a rented apartment for the past two months. Investigators were also examining if the accused’s accumulated liabilities, including loans amounting to nearly 30 lakh, played a role in the murder.

Two victims died inside the flat, while Somasundar managed to step out before collapsing on the staircase. He later died in hospital.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Who was Ketan Agarwal & Who is Siya Goyal? Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Who was Ketan Agarwal & Who is Siya Goyal? Hindustan Times and more across India.
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