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Family buries wrong body after mistaken identity; missing man returns alive in Jharkhand

Police have now begun the process of exhuming the body to conduct a DNA test to identify the deceased correctly, the police officer added.

Updated on: May 21, 2026 10:55 am IST
PTI |
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Days after Vishram Munda went missing, his kin conducted the last rites only to see him return home in Jharkhand's Khunti district after a sojourn around 70 km away in Ramgarh.

The body's height, build, and face closely resembled Munda's and the family members, as well as the villagers, took the body as that of the missing person, police said.(Representational Photo/Unsplash)

Officials on Wednesday said the burial conducted by the family was the result of the family mistakenly identifying a body that police had recovered as that of Munda's.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Khunti Varun Rajak told PTI on Wednesday that 45-year-old Munda, a native of Patratoli village, had gone missing on May 10 after he left home to attend a wedding.

"His family searched extensively but could not trace him. A day later, police recovered an unidentified body from a drain. On getting the information, the relatives reached Khunti Sadar Hospital and identified the body as that of Munda's," the police officer said.

The body's height, build, and face closely resembled Munda's and the family members, as well as the villagers, took the body as that of the missing person, police said.

 
ramgarh khunti district ranchi
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