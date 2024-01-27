Family of 5 in Kerala to approach Supreme Court for mercy killing: ‘No other option’

A family in Kerala's Kottayam is mulling to approach the Supreme Court of India to seek permission for the mercy killing of all five members of their family, reported PTI. The family said it is contemplating to approach the Supreme Court and the High Court.(Image for representation)

The family claims that attempts to continue the treatment for their two children, who suffer from a rare congenital disease, have failed.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Smitha Antony and Manu Joseph, a couple hailing from Kozhuvanal in this district, said they made the decision after they could not find any way to carry forward the treatment of two of their three children who were suffering from Salt-Wasting Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (SWCAH), according to the news agency.

Salt-wasting is the most severe form of CAH, a group of genetic disorders that affect the adrenal glands that produce important hormones.

Smitha said though she and her husband were nurses by profession, they could not go to work as their children require full-time care.

While talking to reporters in Kottayam, Smitha said they have already sold and pledged their properties to meet the expenses for the treatment of their children.

"We are struggling hard to find means for our daily expenses, for the treatment of the younger children and the education of the eldest child. As there is no income, life cannot be taken forward," Smitha was quoted as saying by PTI.

She alleged that they approached the local panchayat for a job and assistance for treatment, but were not provided any support.

She claimed that while the panchayat committee unitedly decided to give her a job sometime back, its secretary failed to send the necessary papers regarding the decision to the government.

Despite lodging complaints several times, nothing has happened so far, she claimed.

Though the secretary later sent the file to the government after the interventions of the Human Rights panel, no decision has been taken about the promised job, she explained.

"So, our family has no option now other than requesting mercy killing. We are now contemplating to approach the Supreme Court and the High Court requesting the same," she said, adding that her family is undergoing severe mental trauma.

(Inputs from PTI)