Family of Delhi woman shot by ex-JD(U) legislator donates her kidneys

The family of a 42-year-old woman from New Delhi has donated her kidneys after she was declared brain dead in a city hospital of a gunshot injury, doctors said.

Archana Gupta, an architect, was hit by a bullet shot by former Janata Dal(United) legislator Raju Singh during celebratory firing at New Year’s Eve party and died early on Thursday.

The hospital said in a statement that Gupta was brought to the emergency wing of the hospital a little after midnight on New Year’s Day in an extremely critical condition was declared brain dead by the attending doctors on Wednesday at 2:30pm.

“The Delhi Police was informed and a medico-legal case was registered. Till yesterday, Wednesday, 2nd January, the patient continued to be in a critical state and on life support. Despite best efforts by a team of doctors the patient could not be revived and was declared brain dead on January 2nd 2019,” it said.

The hospital said the proposal to donate her organs was discussed with the family after which they agreed to donate her kidneys.

“Her family, displaying enormous strength and grit in their hour of grief decided to donate her kidneys,” it said.

One of Gupta’s kidneys was sent to Apollo Hospital and the other given to Fortis Flt Lt Rajan Dhall Hospital after the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation gave the approval.

“We thank the donor’s family for recognizing the importance of organ donation and are deeply appreciative of them to have agreed for this magnanimous and noble act in their hour of grief and irreparable loss. It was also the clockwork precision of all internal and external medical teams which made this cadaveric donation a reality,” Mangla Dembi, facility director of the Fortis Flt Lt Rajan Dhall Hospital, said.

Singh, who was hosting a New Year’s party at a south Delhi farmhouse owned by his mother, allegedly fired two to three shots and one of which hit Gupta. He has been charged for Gupta’s murder under the Indian Penal Code’s section 302.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 14:48 IST