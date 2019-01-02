Ex-JD(U) legislator, absconding after injuring woman in celebratory firing at Delhi farmhouse, detained in UP

Delhi Police on Wednesday detained former JD(U) legislator Raju Singh, accused of injuring a woman after he fired celebratory shots during New Year celebrations, from Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The incident took place during a New Year’s party at a farmhouse owned by Singh’s mother in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri. Police said that the woman is undergoing treatment and out of danger.

A Delhi Police spokesperson said the former Janata Dal(United) MLA from Bihar, who was absconding and has criminal cases against him, was detained from Kushinagar near Gorakhpur and is being brought to Delhi. He will be arrested after questioning, the official added.

Earlier in the day, police said they found two rifles and a cache of ammunition from the farmhouse .

Delhi Police spokesperson Anil Mittal confirmed the recovery of 800 rounds of ammunition and two rifles from the farmhouse.

The incident was reported from Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj around 1am on Tuesday. The woman had sustained a single gunshot injury to her head. When a police team arrived at the hospital around 1.30 am on Tuesday, it found the woman was unconscious.

Police said the woman’s husband told them that they were attending a party at a farmhouse on Monday night to celebrate the New Year along with other friends.

“Around 12am one Raju Singh, an ex-MLA of JD(U), fired two-three rounds during celebrations. The woman’s husband said that suddenly he noticed that his wife had collapsed. When he checked, he said he found her bleeding from the head,” special commissioner of police (law and order) RP Upadhyay said.

Upadhyay said a case of attempt to murder and under arms act has been registered at Fatehpur Beri police station.

Police said Singh lives at the farmhouse with his family. His two brothers also live there with their families.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 14:30 IST