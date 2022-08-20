Family of peddler arrested in Hyderabad alleges he was kidnapped from Goa

The family of a Goa-based alleged drug dealer, who was arrested in Hyderabad on August 16 , has alleged that the Telangana police picked him up nearly two weeks earlier in Goa and took him in a private car by keeping local police in the dark.

According to the police, the alleged Goa-based interstate drug peddler, Preetesh Borkar, was arrested on August 16 by the officers of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and the Osmania University police.

In their statement to the media, the Telangana police said that Borkar was found with illegal possession of Narcotic Drugs i.e Ecstasy Pills, LSD Blots and MDMA at Kakatiya Nagar, Habsiguda under the limits of the Osmania University police station in Hyderabad.

His family, however, claimed that Borkar was “kidnapped” from Goa more than two weeks prior and taken to Hyderabad in a local taxi and was illegally detained by the Hyderabad police for more than two weeks before he was shown to be arrested.

“Borkar went missing on August 1 and we couldn’t contact him; his family filed a missing complaint with the Anjuna police on August 2. The police registered the complaint and began a preliminary investigation. CCTV footage emerged in which he is seen being taken away in a local taxi,” Adv Kamlakant Poulekar, representing the accused Borkar, said.

“After we found the footage, we filed an additional complaint saying Borkar was kidnapped. It was then that the Hyderabad police informed that he was in their custody,” Poulekar added.

Priteesh Borkar, 36, was declared arrested on August 16 more than two weeks after he was taken away by the police from Telangana. In their statement to the media, the Telangana police said they received information that Borkar was trying to sell the drugs at Habsiguda to drug consumers following which they swooped down and arrested him and seized 20 Ecstasy pills, five LSD Blots, four grams of MDMA, a mobile phone and cash of ₹4,000.

“He was in illegal detention for more than two weeks without being produced before any magistrate. It is only after we filed a case that the police have claimed to have arrested him,” Adv Poulekar added.

When contacted, the Telangana police denied that Borkar was detained in Goa and reiterated that they arrested him from Habsiguda in Hyderabad.

Borkar was earlier arrested in 2014 in a drug case by the Anti-Narcotics Bureau of the Goa police after he was allegedly caught ‘red-handed’ in possession of banned substances.

Borkar has allegedly told the Telangana police that he used to procure drugs from Tukaram Salgaokar aka Nana, Vikas Naik aka Vicky, Ramesh Chowhan, Steve, Edwin Nunes and Sanja Gowekar, all residents of Goa.

(With inputs from Hyderabad)