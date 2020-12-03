e-paper
Home / India News / MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored

MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) chief said he was doing so in protest as farmers had been staging dharna for over two months but the Centre was not listening to them

india Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 14:40 IST
Avtar Singh
Avtar Singh
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Padma Bhushan being conferred on Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa by President Ram Nath Kovind in March 2019.
Padma Bhushan being conferred on Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa by President Ram Nath Kovind in March 2019.(Photo: Parminder Singh Dhindsa’s FB)
         

Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa returned his Padma Bhushan award to oppose farm laws here on Thursday.

The veteran leader, who parted ways with the Shiromani Akali Dal following political differences with SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, was presented the Padma Bhushan by President of India Ram Nath Kovind in March 2019.

“I have returned my Padma Bhushan in protest as farmers have been staging dharnas for the past two months but the Central government is not ready to listen to them. When the BJP government is ignoring our elderly people, who have shifted their protest to Delhi borders, the award is worthless to me,” Dhindsa told HT over phone.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that his party workers are extending support to farmers and he has asked them not to discuss party politics in farmers’ protests.

Also read | Parkash Singh Badal returns Padam Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’

“My son Parminder Singh Dhindsa also staged protests against these anti-farmer laws. I will stand by farmers,” he added.

He added, “I will intensify the agitation if the government does not repel such black laws.”

