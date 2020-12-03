MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 14:40 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa returned his Padma Bhushan award to oppose farm laws here on Thursday.

The veteran leader, who parted ways with the Shiromani Akali Dal following political differences with SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, was presented the Padma Bhushan by President of India Ram Nath Kovind in March 2019.

“I have returned my Padma Bhushan in protest as farmers have been staging dharnas for the past two months but the Central government is not ready to listen to them. When the BJP government is ignoring our elderly people, who have shifted their protest to Delhi borders, the award is worthless to me,” Dhindsa told HT over phone.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that his party workers are extending support to farmers and he has asked them not to discuss party politics in farmers’ protests.

“My son Parminder Singh Dhindsa also staged protests against these anti-farmer laws. I will stand by farmers,” he added.

He added, “I will intensify the agitation if the government does not repel such black laws.”