Demonstrators at the Ghazipur farmers’ protest site in New Delhi, on Wednesday, February 17. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo )
Live

Farm stir LIVE: Farmers call for 4-hour ‘rail roko’ protest

The farm unions have demanded that the government must “immediately” resolve the farmers' issues or they will intensify the agitation and mobilise more farmers for support.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:03 AM IST

As farmers' protest against the Centre’s agricultural laws enters day 85, they have called for a countrywide rail blockade for four hours on Thursday. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has appealed for a peaceful protest between 12noon and 4pm. For railway passengers who will be stranded during the ‘rail roko’ protest, spokesperson of the Kisan Andolan Committee Jagtar Singh Bajwa has said that they will offer refreshments to the passengers to avoid inconvenience.

In the wake of the blockade call, the railways have deployed 20 additional companies of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPF) across the country with a focus on Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The farmers have been campaigning at Delhi borders since November 26 and have asserted that the protests will go indefinitely till the laws enacted by the government in September last year are completely rolled back.

  • Thu, 18 Feb 2021 11:03 AM

    UP Budget Session begins today, Opposition to corner govt on farmers’ protest

    As the Uttar Pradesh assembly’s Budget Session begins today, major Opposition parties are set to corner the state government on issues concerning farmers, unemployment, rising inflation and the law and order situation.


    Read full story here

  • Thu, 18 Feb 2021 10:20 AM

    'Will provide water, milk, fruits to the stranded': Tikait

    Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday asserted that the 'rail roko' protest will be held peacefully. "We'll provide water, milk, lassi & fruits to people who will be found stranded. We will tell them our issues," he told news agency ANI.

  • Thu, 18 Feb 2021 10:09 AM

    Farmers call for 4-hour rail blockade

    Farmers, who have been protesting against Centre's new agricultural laws for the past two and a half months, have called for a 'rail roko' protest between 12noon and 4pm today. They are expecting support from farmers across the nation.

