Farmer shot dead in Kanpur hours after reporting alleged knife attack to police

A 25-year-old farmer was shot dead outside his house here, hours after he and his elder brother returned from a police station where they had gone to report an alleged knife attack, police said on Thursday.

The victim was allegedly confronted over a police complaint before the accused fired three rounds from a country-made pistol. (HT Photo/ Representational)

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The victim, identified as Girja Shankar Nishad, was standing outside his house in Wajidpur village in Chaubepur area around 9.30 pm on Wednesday when a villager, Kuldeep Nishad, allegedly confronted him over the police complaint, they said.

During the altercation, Kuldeep allegedly pulled out a country-made pistol and fired three shots.

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The first bullet grazed Girja Shankar as he ducked, the second hit his right hand and the third struck his chest, causing severe bleeding, a senior police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Hearing the gunshots, neighbours rushed to the spot, but the accused fled while brandishing the weapon. Girja Shankar died on the way to the hospital, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hearing the gunshots, neighbours rushed to the spot, but the accused fled while brandishing the weapon. Girja Shankar died on the way to the hospital, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) SM Qasim Abidi said preliminary investigation suggested that the killing was linked to an old rivalry between the two families.

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The victim's elder brother Rampal had earlier told police that Kuldeep allegedly abused and attacked him with a knife following an argument.

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Villagers intervened, after which the brothers went to Chaubepur police station to report the incident.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the killing was linked to an old rivalry. Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused," Abidi told PTI.

Police registered a case based on the family's complaint, but no arrest has been made so far. The law-and-order situation in the village is normal, police said.