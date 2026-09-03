2 shooters from UP killed hotelier for ₹15L ‘supari’ over land: Police

Eight days after hotelier Nikhar Sablok was shot dead at 10th Milestone Resort on NH-33 here, six persons have been arrested for the shooting for ₹15 lakh contract (Supari) by two Uttar Pradesh-based shooters, one of whom has also been arrested along with the Jamshedpur-based mastermind for the control of a 3.5 acre land behind the resort and possible gang rivalry revenge, police said here on Wednesday. Jamshedpur SSP Ehtesham Waqarib addresses a press meet on Wednesday (HT PHOTO)

“Nikhar Sablok was shot dead at the 10th Milestone Resort on NH-33 under Chandil police station on August 24. A special investigation team (SIT) was formed under Chandil SDPO Sheo Prakash Kumar and four teams raided different locations in UP, Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha. Six persons have been arrested, including one of the shooters Ankit Singh from Sultanpur and Jamshedpur-based mastermind Ashok Singh Raghav,” Ehtesham Waqarib, Jamshedpur SSP said on Wednesday.

The SSP said Ritesh Singh, nephew of absconding accused Abhimanyu Singh alias Sintu Singh who allegedly roped in the shooters, did the recce and escorted the shooters while Sunil Rajak was driving the red hatchback car used in the crime and for fleeing after shooting the hotelier dead.

“The car was seized from Ranchi and six accused Ashok Singh Raghav, Ankit Singh, his associate Raj Kumar Singh alias Prince Singh, Ritesh Singh, Sushil Kerai and Sunil Rajak were arrested from Dobo area. Two country-made pistols with four and three rounds of live cartridges, six mobile phones have been seized from their possession. Raids are ongoing to arrest the remaining absconding accused. Ashok Singh is undergoing treatment in Tata Main Hospital under police custody,” said Waqarib.

The SSP further informed that the investigation so far had found that the killing of Nikhar was carried out for a contract of ₹15 lakh.

“The motive behind the murder was a dispute over a 3.5 acre landed plot near the resort and old enmities. The gang war link between Akhilesh Singh and Ganesh Singh gangs has also come up during probe but it needs more comprehensive investigation. We are also investigating the properties and finances of the persons involved. The shooters were roped in from Sultanpur (Kanpur). One of the two shooters has been arrested while raids are on to arrest the other,” said Waqarib.

According to the SSP, the murder was well-planned and recce was done for about a week.

“Sushil Kerai arranged for the stay of the shooters in Sonari locality. Sunil Rajak was driving the red hatchback while the two shooters were sitting on the back seat. Ritesh Singh was on the front seat escorting them. Ritesh entered the resort first and told the shooters about the dress Nikhar was wearing. The shooters then entered the resort after 10 minutes and pumped in 11 bullets into Nikhar Sablok,” a police officer said.

Police said Crystal Hotel owner Nikhar Sablok was keen and doing everything to take over the 3.5 acre plot to develop a big dream hotel project on it.