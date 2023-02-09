Farmer who spotted tiger carcass in Kerala’s Wayanad found dead; probe ordered

In a tragic incident, a farmer, who had spotted the carcass of a tiger near his home two weeks back, was found dead in Kerala’s Wayanad district, police officials said.

Police said he was found dead near his residence in Anbukuthmala by his relatives on Thursday morning.

His relatives and local residents alleged that the person took the extreme step after being harassed by forest officials who had summoned him several times.

Also Read: Kerala: Elephant that wreaked havoc in Wayanad’s Sulthan Bathery captured

Two weeks ago, a tiger was found dead near his house after allegedly being caught in a trap near Sulthan Bathery.

There was palpable tension across Sulthan Bathery area as locals had gathered in large numbers demanding a probe and immediate action against erring officials.

The man’s wife alleged that a forest officer had called her husband on phone on Wednesday night and threatened him.

State forest minister AK Saseendran has sought a report from the chief wildlife warden.

“We will inquire and if we find any lapse on the part of officials we will take strict action,” he said.

Denying the allegations, a forest official said the farmer was called to their office only once.

“He was called to the forest office only once to record his statement,” said a senior official.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos:

040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290