Farmers' demands are genuine, govt must listen, says Meghalaya Governor SP Malik
- Governor Satya Pal Malik said he is also the son of a farmer and understands the pain and problems of farmers.
Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday waded into the farmers’ protest and said the Centre should accept one of their demands of writing minimum support price (MSP) into law and advised it against using the might of the state against the protesting farmers.
Malik was addressing a gathering after his felicitation at Sheelchand Inter College in Aminagar Sarai town of his native district Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to Hisawda village of the district.
He said that he had written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah about the ongoing farmers' agitation but it remained unresolved.
Visibly perturbed over the stir, he said that a governor was supposed to be quiet on certain issues but “I went against this norm because I am also the son of a farmer and understand the pain and problems of farmers.”
He said that he opposed the arrest of farmers and advised the government not to use force against them but ensure that they did not go back empty-handed.
The farmers’ protests against three farm laws have been raging for more than a hundred days.
“The farmers' demands are genuine and the government must listen to them,” Malik said.
Western Uttar Pradesh has been one of the regions from which many farmers had headed to the border with Delhi to stage their protests.
He also recalled his tenure as governor of Jammu and Kashmir when Article 370 was repealed. He appreciated the decision of the Modi government and said that a better kind of democracy was established there after conducting panchayat elections.
Malik (75), who was transferred as governor of Meghalaya in August last year dropped a hint that he may not be in that post for long.
“I don't know how long I will remain in the Raj Bhawan," he said, and added that he would write books after retirement.
Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence of health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
Warehouses in Odisha running out of space as FCI slows down lifting rice
In a petition to Union Minister Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal, BJD MPs said the FCI needs to evacuate 30 lakh tonnes of rice from the state's warehouses, but till March 13 it has evacuated only 6.65 lakh tonnes of rice.
