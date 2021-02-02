Farmers’ meet in Rajasthan’s Dausa calls for Delhi march on Feb 7

Farmers affiliated to the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha in Rajasthan’s Dausa district have called for a march to Delhi on February 7 to support the agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws.

The call for a march to Delhi came at a mahapanchayat in Mehandipur Balaji village of Dausa district on Monday.

“All efforts of the Union government to defame and suppress the farmer movement have failed and the movement has turned bigger than before. Union government is employing cheap tactics of disconnecting water, electricity and internet connections at the agitation venues,” Himmat Singh Gujjar of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha said at the mahapanchayat.

He alleged that the Centre is pro-corporate and is insensitive towards the farmers agitating under an open sky in the winter.

Raman Simala, another leader of the Morcha, said the farmer agitation will continue till the three laws are withdrawn. He said a rally and another mahapanchayat of farmers will be organised in Dausa on February 5 and many such meetings will be held in neighbouring districts in coming days.

"Although the farmers at the mahapanchayat have called for Delhi march, a committee will take a final call on whether to go to Delhi or join the agitation at Shahjahanpur border in Alwar," he said.

After the mahapanchayat, farmers submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate against the farm laws.