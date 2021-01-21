LIVE: Ludhiana admin to compensate families of farmers who died amid protests

The protests by farmers against the three farm laws passed by the government entered its eighth week on Thursday. Farmers have been protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 for almost two months at Delhi’s borders demanding repeal of the laws.

The Centre on Wednesday told the farmers that the government is ready to postpone the implementation of the farm laws for eighteen months and asked farmers’ union representatives to reflect upon the proposal. The farmers’ union representatives will again meet the Centre on January 22 to discuss the proposal but farm leaders have been consistently demanding a total rollback of these laws.





Catch all the updates here: