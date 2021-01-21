LIVE: Ludhiana admin to compensate families of farmers who died amid protests
- The protests against the farm laws at Delhi's border has entered its eighth week.
The protests by farmers against the three farm laws passed by the government entered its eighth week on Thursday. Farmers have been protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 for almost two months at Delhi’s borders demanding repeal of the laws.
The Centre on Wednesday told the farmers that the government is ready to postpone the implementation of the farm laws for eighteen months and asked farmers’ union representatives to reflect upon the proposal. The farmers’ union representatives will again meet the Centre on January 22 to discuss the proposal but farm leaders have been consistently demanding a total rollback of these laws.
Thu, 21 Jan 2021 11:57 AM
Montek Singh Ahluwalia asks govt to build consensus on farm laws
Former planning commission chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia on Wednesday said Centre needs to build a consensus among people through discussions. "I think that one general point arises is that when you have reforms that are going to affect people, then discussion and participation et cetera is part of the process of consensus building," Ahluwalia was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Thu, 21 Jan 2021 10:49 AM
Delhi Police Joint CP arrives at Singhu for discussions
Delhi police officials and farmers' unions leaders will hold discussions regarding the Republic Day tractor rally which farmers' unions leaders are planning to take out to protest the three new laws.
Thu, 21 Jan 2021 10:12 AM
R-day tractor rally: Police officers, farmers' unions leaders to meet
Police officers and farmers' unions representatives will meet on Thursday to discuss about the tractor rally farmers are planning to take out on Republic Day.
Thu, 21 Jan 2021 09:40 AM
Ludhiana administration announces compensation package
Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Thursday said that four families will receive compensation as their family members died while agitating against government's farm laws.
Thu, 21 Jan 2021 08:39 AM
Dausa MP Jaskaur Meena says farmers’ agitation led by terrorists
BJP legislator from Rajasthan's Dausa Jaskaur Meena said that the farmers agitating at Delhi's border are terrorists. "Terrorists are sitting there and the terrorists have AK-47s with them. They have pitched the Khalistan flag," she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Thu, 21 Jan 2021 08:36 AM
KPCC president, former CM detained while protesting against farm laws
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and former chief minister were detained by Karnataka police when they were marching towards Raj Bhawan on Tuesday.
Thu, 21 Jan 2021 06:24 AM
SC-appointed panel to meet farmers' unions representatives
The Supreme Court appointed panel will meet farmers' unions representatives to discuss their grievances regarding the newly passed laws.