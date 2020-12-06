e-paper
Farmers' protest: Fuel stations to remain shut in Haryana on December 8

Farmers’ protest: Fuel stations to remain shut in Haryana on December 8

The decision was taken at a state-level meeting of members of Haryana Petroleum Dealer Welfare Association (HPDWA) at Panipat on Sunday.

india Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 17:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Image for representation.
Image for representation. (HT PHOTO)
         

Extending support to Bharat Bandh call given by several farmer organizations, Haryana Petroleum Dealer Welfare Association (HPDWA) has decided to shut all the fuel stations in the state on December 8.

The decision was taken at a state-level meeting of members of HPDWA at Panipat on Sunday.

“As our Anndata’s (farmers) are on the roads for more than a week, we have decided to support their agitation and all the fuel stations in Haryana to remain shut during Bharat Bandh on December 8,” said Sanjeev Chaudhary, state president of HPDWA.

“We appeal the government to end this impasse and resolve the issue so that the farmers, their children and women, who are sitting on the roads braving the biting cold, could return to their homes,” he added.

He said that the ongoing agitation has affected every sector and section of society as thousands of people were not able to go to their jobs and the fuel sector is worst-affected as 40 per cent of the total fuel is purchased by farmers.

The members of the association alleged that the government does not seem serious to resolve the issue even after several rounds of meetings.

“The government should accept all the demands of farmers and end this agitation,” he added.

Even, a three members committee of HPDWA has been formed to extend support to the farmers by opening their fuel stations for farmers at Singhu and Tikari borders of Haryana and Delhi and providing free fuel to farmers who were going to Delhi.

