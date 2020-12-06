e-paper
Home / India News / West Bengal govt distancing itself from rule of law: Dhankar

West Bengal govt distancing itself from rule of law: Dhankar

india Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 16:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Kolkata, Hindustan Times
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar during an interaction with media personnel, at the Governor’s house in Kolkata.
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar during an interaction with media personnel, at the Governor’s house in Kolkata.(PTI FILE)
         

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government has distanced itself from rule of law and the soul of BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, is getting deeply hurt.

“I am deeply disturbed, concerned, worried and pained. The governance in the state of West Bengal is getting away from the path of the Constitution. It is distancing itself from rule of law. The soul of B R Ambedkar is deeply hurt,” Dhankhar said at a programme held to pay homage to Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

“High time @MamataOfficial to ensure governance in accordance with constitution and render police & administration “politically neutral”. CS & DGP @WBPolice non responsive stance ignoring lawful accountability, letter & spirit of constitution is fraught with serious consequences,” Dhankhar tweeter later in the day.

TMC Lok Sabha member and spokesperson Saugata Roy reacted by saying that Dhankhar is not following ethics.

“He cannot make such statements in public every day. If he has anything to say about the government he can write to the chief minister or call her up. What he is doing is not right. There is nothing wrong with law and order in Bengal. The governor cannot see the reality,” said Roy.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, took potshots at chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee at a rally held at Red Road in the heart of Kolkata.

“The country is run by the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar but Bengal is run by a constitution drafted by bhaipo (nephew),” Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP national general secretary said without naming Abhishek Banerjee. He also accused young TMC Lok Sabha member of corruption.

