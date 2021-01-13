Farmers' protest: Farmers in Punjab burn copies of farm laws on Lohri

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, after putting a stay on the farm laws' implementation, formed a four-member panel to listen to grievances of the protesting farmers and the point of view of the government on the issue. The committee is to submit its report to the court on the same within two months.

Meanwhile, farmers' leaders rejected the committee formed by the apex court on the grounds that all its members were 'pro-farm laws'. According to the farmers' leaders, the committee has been formed by the government through Supreme Court and all its members have supported the new legislation at one point or another. The Attorney General has said he will present an affidavit before the Supreme Court on Wednesday about presence of Khalistanis in farmers' protest.

