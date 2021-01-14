Farmers' protest: Govt wants to do politics on farmers' stir, says Shiv Sena
Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continued to remain closed at several points on Thursday due to the ongoing agitation by farmers who have been camping at several borders to demand the repeal of three farm laws.
Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur have remained closed for those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad while the opposite carriageway remains open. But there are several alternative options for commuters.
Follow live updates here:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 14 Jan 2021 05:36 PM
Hopeful of positive discussion at ninth round of talks with farmer unions on Friday: Narendra Singh Tomar
Hopeful of positive discussion at ninth round of talks with farmer unions on Friday: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
-
Thu, 14 Jan 2021 03:05 PM
Bhupinder Mann, a member of SC-formed committee over farm laws, recuses himself from it
Bhupinder Mann, a member of the SC-formed committee over Farm Laws, recuses himself from it.
"In view of prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst farm unions and public, I am ready to sacrifice any position so as not to compromise Punjab and farmers' interests," his letter reads
-
Thu, 14 Jan 2021 02:40 PM
Government will be forced to take the three farm laws back: Rahul Gandhi
Mark my words. Take it from me. The government will be forced to take these laws (the three farm laws), back. Remember what I said: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.
-
Thu, 14 Jan 2021 11:18 AM
Govt wants to do politics on farmers' protest, paint it as anti-national: Shiv Sena
Days after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the new farm laws, Shiv Sena on Thursday said that the Central government does not want to just end the protest on the contentious acts, but also wants to do politics by painting it as "anti-national".
-
Thu, 14 Jan 2021 10:47 AM
Farmers fighting for their rights against powerful forces: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday extended greetings to farmers protesting against the central farm laws and netizens of the country on the occasion of Pongal, Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu.
The Wayand MP offered "special wishes" to the farmers agitating on the Delhi borders against the three agriculture laws, stating that "our Kisan-Mazdoors are fighting for their rights against powerful forces".
-
Thu, 14 Jan 2021 10:08 AM
Youth Congress collects soil for India’s map as a tribute
The Youth Congress is collecting soil from across the country to draw a map of India as a mark of respect to those, who have lost their lives in the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws enacted in September.