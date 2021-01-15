Farmers' protest: 3 farm laws have been brought to finish farmers, says Rahul
Three central ministers and farmers unions on Friday committed to continue holding direct talks to resolve the over-one-month-long deadlock over three agri laws, with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urging farmer leaders to be flexible in their approach as has been done by the government. The agenda of the farmers is to focus the discussions only on ways in which the new laws can be scrapped. The government is unlikely to commit to a repeal. It has, instead, insisted on knowing specific objections to the Acts. Farmers and the government are therefore not on the same page still. The government has refused to roll back the pro-reform laws farmers say will hurt their livelihoods. The protesting farm unions have decided not to participate in consultations to be held by a committee proposed by the Supreme Court on January 12 to examine three pro-reform agricultural laws.
As farmers continue to camp at Delhi’s borders demanding a repeal of the three new farm laws, the Capital’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continued to remain closed at multiple points on Friday.
Follow live updates here:
Fri, 15 Jan 2021 02:42 PM
Talks between farmer leaders and government at Vigyan Bhawan temporarily halted for lunch break
Fri, 15 Jan 2021 02:34 PM
Three farm laws have been brought to finish farmers: Rahul Gandhi
The three (farm) laws have been brought to finish the farmers. If we don't stop this now, it will continue to happen in other sectors too. Narendra Modi does not respect the farmers. The farmers will neither deter nor fear: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi
Fri, 15 Jan 2021 02:16 PM
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meet party MPs who are protesting against the three farm laws at Jantar Mantar
Fri, 15 Jan 2021 01:42 PM
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with party workers head towards Raj Niwas
Fri, 15 Jan 2021 01:38 PM
BJP govt will have to withdraw farm laws: Rahul Gandhi
BJP govt will have to withdraw farm laws; Congress will not relent till these laws are repealed: Rahul Gandhi.
Fri, 15 Jan 2021 12:32 PM
Three Union ministers start ninth round of talks
Three Union ministers start ninth round of talks with representatives of farmer groups over new agriculture laws, reports PTI
Fri, 15 Jan 2021 12:17 PM
We are trying to resolve the issue through dialogue: Narendra Singh Tomar
Government welcomes the Supreme Court order regarding the farmers' agitation. The government will put forth its views before the committee (appointed by the court). We are trying to resolve the issue through dialogue: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar
Fri, 15 Jan 2021 12:07 PM
Govt needs to devise a plan to scrap the three laws and give legal guarantee for MSP: BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait
Farmer leaders reach Vigyan Bhawan to hold ninth rounds of talks with the Central government over the new farm laws.
"Govt needs to devise a plan to scrap the three laws and give legal guarantee for MSP," says BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.
Fri, 15 Jan 2021 11:59 AM
Narendra Singh Tomar reaches Vigyan Bhawan to hold talks with farmer leaders over farm laws
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reaches Vigyan Bhawan to hold talks with farmer leaders over farm laws.
Fri, 15 Jan 2021 11:28 AM
No chance of further improvement on farm laws: Hannah Mollah, General Secy, All India Kisan Sabha
We don't expect much. 9th round of talks with govrnment failed and now they have got the opportunity to get help from court. I think government is not going to advance the discussions. There is no chance of further improvement on three farm laws: Hannah Mollah, General Secy, All India Kisan Sabha.
Fri, 15 Jan 2021 11:21 AM
Farmers leave for Vigyan Bhawan for 9th round of talks with Centre
Farmers leave for Vigyan Bhawan for ninth round of talks with the Centre.
Fri, 15 Jan 2021 10:14 AM
BSP urges the Central government to accept all the demands of farmers agitating in Delhi
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) urges the Central government to accept all the demands of the farmers agitating in Delhi: BSP chief Mayawati
Fri, 15 Jan 2021 10:13 AM
INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala to hold tractor rally from Punjab's Ambala today
Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala said that he will on Friday start a tractor rally from Punjab's Ambala in which thousands of party workers will participate.
Fri, 15 Jan 2021 10:09 AM
Since protesting farmers have announced not to appear before the committee, there is no point in being part of it: Bhupinder Singh Mann
Since protesting farmers have announced not to appear before the committee, there is no point in being part of it: Bhupinder Singh Mann, Chairman of All India Kisan Coordination Committee, on his decision to recuse himself from 4-member committee appointed by Supreme Court