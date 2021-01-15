Farmers' protest: 3 farm laws have been brought to finish farmers, says Rahul

Three central ministers and farmers unions on Friday committed to continue holding direct talks to resolve the over-one-month-long deadlock over three agri laws, with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urging farmer leaders to be flexible in their approach as has been done by the government. The agenda of the farmers is to focus the discussions only on ways in which the new laws can be scrapped. The government is unlikely to commit to a repeal. It has, instead, insisted on knowing specific objections to the Acts. Farmers and the government are therefore not on the same page still. The government has refused to roll back the pro-reform laws farmers say will hurt their livelihoods. The protesting farm unions have decided not to participate in consultations to be held by a committee proposed by the Supreme Court on January 12 to examine three pro-reform agricultural laws.

As farmers continue to camp at Delhi’s borders demanding a repeal of the three new farm laws, the Capital’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continued to remain closed at multiple points on Friday.

Follow live updates here: