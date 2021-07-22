Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Agitation begins at Delhi's Jantar Mantar amid heavy security

Farmers protesting against the three contentious agri laws passed by the central government launched an agitation on Thursday at the Jantar Mantar near Parliament in New Delhi. A series of demonstrations against the farm laws are being held by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of protesting farm unions.

The farmers' movement was granted permission for the Jantar Mantar demonstration by Delhi lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal on the condition that only a maximum of 200 protestors will be allowed till August 9.

Protesting farmers have also been asked to provide an affidavit declaring that all Covid-19 norms will be followed and that the movement will be peaceful. The demonstrators were met with heavy security deployment in the area amid the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.