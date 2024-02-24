Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Farmer leaders to hold candle march today, decision on 'Delhi chalo' after 5 days

Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Farmer leaders will hold a candle march today. Seminars on issues related to farmers will be held on February 25 and effigies of the World Trade Organization and the Centre will also be burnt on February 26. Several meetings of SKM (Non-Political) and KMM will be held over the next two days....Read More

Farmers are determined to continue their agitation for higher crop prices at the two interstate border points after February 29, when further actions will be decided, stated Sarwan Singh Pandher, their leader. The decision to maintain camps at the protest sites of Shambhu and Khanauri was made by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), the leading organizers of the ongoing protest.

Last week, thousands of farmers initiated a 'Delhi Chalo' march but were halted by security forces approximately 200 km north of the capital. The death of a farmer during clashes with security forces has intensified the protest, prompting the previously uninvolved Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to join the movement.