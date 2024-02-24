Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Farmer leaders to hold candle march today, decision on 'Delhi chalo' after 5 days
Farmers are determined to continue their agitation for higher crop prices at the two interstate border points after February 29, when further actions will be decided, stated Sarwan Singh Pandher, their leader. The decision to maintain camps at the protest sites of Shambhu and Khanauri was made by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), the leading organizers of the ongoing protest.
Last week, thousands of farmers initiated a 'Delhi Chalo' march but were halted by security forces approximately 200 km north of the capital. The death of a farmer during clashes with security forces has intensified the protest, prompting the previously uninvolved Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to join the movement.
Shubhkaran Singh, a 21-year-old farmer from Bhatinda, was killed on Wednesday amid clashes between protesting farmers & security personnel at the Khanauri border. Twelve police personnel were also injured in the clashes.
Shubhkaran Singh was a resident of Balloh village in Bhatinda, about 15 kilometres from Rampura Phul city.
"This is the 12th day of the morchas at Shambhu and Khanauri. Yesterday, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and SKM (non-political) decided that a candle march will be held on both borders today evening, in the memory of martyrs. After this, on 25th Feb, we will have a convention on both borders as there will be a discussion on WTO again on 26th Feb...On the morning of 26th Feb, biers of WTO, corporate houses and governments will be burned; in the afternoon, at both borders over 20ft tall effigies will be burned," said farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher.
"On 27th Feb, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, SKM (non-political) will hold a meeting of all its leaders from across the country...On 28th Feb, both forums will sit and hold a discussion. On 29th Feb, the next steps will be decided..." he added.
"Earlier also we were ready for discussions, still we are ready and in the future also we will be ready. We don't have any problem, they are our 'Annadatas'," ANI quoted Thakur as saying.
"People living in the forests protect the environment. From Bihar to Andhra Pradesh, which is a forest area, Adivasis worship the 'Jungle'. No army and farmers are standing face to face. We have people in the army also who comes from the farming background. There should be a solution through dialogue. Continuous talks are going on with the Centre," he said.
"The petitioner is seeking a writ of mandamus in the interest of the farmers who are facing unfair treatment in their peaceful protests," the PIL read.
“The peaceful farmers have been subject to conditions similar to terrorists by their own government, simply for the exercise of their democratic and constitutional rights. In the absence of medical aid, the injuries were aggravated and also caused deaths,” it added.
The farmers' protest matter reached the Supreme Court on Friday, with a PIL (public interest litigation) being filed there alleging 'violation of the rights' of the 'peacefully protesting farmers' by the central government and some states. The PIL has been moved by social activist Agnostos Theos, who describes himself as the Managing Director of the Sikh Chamber of Commerce.
Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Pandher said a candle march will be held today. Meanwhile, seminars will be organised on issues related to farmers on February 25 and effigies of the World Trade Organization and the Centre will be burnt on February 26. Several meetings of SKM (Non-Political) and KMM will be held over the next two days.
