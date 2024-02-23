 ‘Their rights being violated’: PIL in SC seeks relief for protesting farmers | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘Their rights being violated’: PIL in SC seeks relief for protesting farmers

‘Their rights being violated’: PIL in SC seeks relief for protesting farmers

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 23, 2024 09:12 PM IST

Meanwhile, a clash broke out between farmers and police in Haryana's Hisar.

The farmers' protest matter reached the Supreme Court on Friday, with a PIL (public interest litigation) being filed there alleging ‘violation of the rights’ of the ‘peacefully protesting farmers’ by the central government and some states.

The farmers have, meanwhile, halted their 'Dilli Chalo' protest march for two days to take stock of the ongoing situation on the Shambhu border in Haryana and further decisions will be taken accordingly, the general secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said on Thursday (Bloomberg)
The farmers have, meanwhile, halted their 'Dilli Chalo' protest march for two days to take stock of the ongoing situation on the Shambhu border in Haryana and further decisions will be taken accordingly, the general secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said on Thursday (Bloomberg)

The PIL has been moved by social activist Agnostos Theos, who describes himself as the Managing Director of the Sikh Chamber of Commerce.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Click here for live updates on farmers' protest

“The petitioner is seeking a writ of mandamus in the interest of the farmers who are facing unfair treatment in their peaceful protests,” the PIL read.

The petitioner accused governments of Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh of using ‘aggressive and violent' measures against the protestors. The measures employed include use of tear gas, rubber bullets, and pellets, against the cultivators, he said.

Also Read: MLRs reveal injured farmers had metal pellet wounds on upper body

“The peaceful farmers have been subject to conditions similar to terrorists by their own government, simply for the exercise of their democratic and constitutional rights. In the absence of medical aid, the injuries were aggravated and also caused deaths,” the plea stated.

Theos, the petitioner, sought the following relief measures for the agitating peasants: Centre to consider the reasonable demands of the farmers from across India; Centre and states to ensure fair and respectful treatment to the protesting farmers; free movements of public and transportation vehicles across the borders of Delhi; National and State human rights commissions to submit reports on ‘brutal attack and assault on peacefully protesting farmers’ by police; and, adequate compensation to the victim farmers and their families for 'the violation of their fundamental rights.'

Also Read: Cremation after Punjab registers FIR against Haryana Police, say farmer leaders

Clash in Hisar

Meanwhile, a clash broke out in Kheri Chopta village in Haryana's Hisar, when thousands of farmers tried to leave for Khanauri border, but were stopped by the police. Tear gas shells were fired and stones pelted, causing injuries on both sides.

Since February 13, peasants from Punjab have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders with Haryana. While they wanted to take their ‘Dilli Chalo’ agitation to Delhi, they have been blocked by the Haryana Police and central paramilitary forces on the state's borders with Punjab.

(With PTI inputs)

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On