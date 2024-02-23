‘Their rights being violated’: PIL in SC seeks relief for protesting farmers

The farmers' protest matter reached the Supreme Court on Friday, with a PIL (public interest litigation) being filed there alleging ‘violation of the rights’ of the ‘peacefully protesting farmers’ by the central government and some states. The farmers have, meanwhile, halted their 'Dilli Chalo' protest march for two days to take stock of the ongoing situation on the Shambhu border in Haryana and further decisions will be taken accordingly, the general secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said on Thursday (Bloomberg)

The PIL has been moved by social activist Agnostos Theos, who describes himself as the Managing Director of the Sikh Chamber of Commerce.

“The petitioner is seeking a writ of mandamus in the interest of the farmers who are facing unfair treatment in their peaceful protests,” the PIL read.

The petitioner accused governments of Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh of using ‘aggressive and violent' measures against the protestors. The measures employed include use of tear gas, rubber bullets, and pellets, against the cultivators, he said.

“The peaceful farmers have been subject to conditions similar to terrorists by their own government, simply for the exercise of their democratic and constitutional rights. In the absence of medical aid, the injuries were aggravated and also caused deaths,” the plea stated.

Theos, the petitioner, sought the following relief measures for the agitating peasants: Centre to consider the reasonable demands of the farmers from across India; Centre and states to ensure fair and respectful treatment to the protesting farmers; free movements of public and transportation vehicles across the borders of Delhi; National and State human rights commissions to submit reports on ‘brutal attack and assault on peacefully protesting farmers’ by police; and, adequate compensation to the victim farmers and their families for 'the violation of their fundamental rights.'

Clash in Hisar

Meanwhile, a clash broke out in Kheri Chopta village in Haryana's Hisar, when thousands of farmers tried to leave for Khanauri border, but were stopped by the police. Tear gas shells were fired and stones pelted, causing injuries on both sides.

Since February 13, peasants from Punjab have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders with Haryana. While they wanted to take their ‘Dilli Chalo’ agitation to Delhi, they have been blocked by the Haryana Police and central paramilitary forces on the state's borders with Punjab.

